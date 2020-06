Nominations are now open for Aycock service award

Nominations for the Annual Sellers Aycock Jr. Service Award are now open to any man or woman in Richland Parish whose achievements, leadership and service have been accomplished for the benefit of the community.

The nominee does not have to be a member of the Rayville Kiwanis Club but must be a resident of Richland Parish.

The selection committee, chosen on a confidential basis is comprised of citizens of the community and is appointed by the Aycock Awards Committee sponsored by the Rayville Kiwanis Club.

The winner will be chosen from the nominations submitted based on the following merits.

• The nominee’s voluntary contributions to community progress during the years of the nominee’s leadership involvement past and present.

• Evidence of civic leadership ability and personal, professional or business standing in the community.

• Total length of service to Richland Parish and community of residence.

• Record of citizen volunteerism rising above that expected during the course of the individuals career.

• Evidence of an unselfish sense of community that puts the good of the city, parish and region above all personal interest.

• Any and all facts you wish the judges to consider.

All nominations must be received by the Rayville Kiwanis Aycock Awards Committee by Sept. 30 to be considered for this year’s award. The winner will be announced later in the fall.

Nomination forms are available by contacting Aycock Awards

Committee Chairperson Dr. Georgia “Peaches” Ineichen at 318-267-2412 or Publicity Chairman Bob Kidd at 318-366 4170.

Nomination forms are also available at Rhymes Library, B1 Bank, Bancorp South, Crosskeys Bank ,Guaranty Bank, Winnsboro State Bank and Citizen’s Progressive Bank.