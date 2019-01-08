No wake zones in place

Richland Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Dawn Williams announced that effective Jan. 7 the Boeuf River and Woolen Lake are under an Emergency No Wake Zone.

“Due to backwater and watercraft traffic pushing water into homes and camps we felt this action is necessary,” Williams said. “We are attempting to protect homes and the public’s safety.”

This no wake zone will be strictly enforced by Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.