Night of Hope to benefit St. Jude

The 2020 Night of Hope will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Rayville Arts Center in Rayville.

The event will offer an opportunity to experience great Southern Gospel Music and a gifted humorist, while at the same time being able to raise funds for a premier pediatric cancer center like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Entertainment will include comedian Tim Lovelace and musical performances by Joseph Habedank, the Talleys, the three Heath Brothers and Josh and Ashly Franks.

Tickets are $28 for artist reserved seating, $25 for standard reserved seating and $20 for general seating.

Organizers say the Rayville Arts Center has excellent individual seating with lots of seating for social distancing. There will be a designated area of seating for those people who choose to wear a mask during the evening. There will also be an area for those who don’t choose to wear a mask. The Rayville Arts Center is set up so that everyone should feel very comfortable with adequate social distancing.

St. Jude Children’s Hospital is more than 75 percent privately funded. Children and parents never pay for treatment not covered by insurance and no child is ever denied treatment because of the family’s inability to pay.

Night of Hope is a non denominational event, it is open to anyone or church who wants to come and worship.

For more information, call 318-417-3929 or e-mail SJNightofHope@gmail.com.