New Salvation Army captain visits Rayville

Tue, 05/15/2018 - 3:18pm driser

Rayville Mayor Harry Lewis presents Captain Jerome Casey with a proclamation honoring the Salvation Army for the work it does in the area. Casey brought the Salvation Army’s emergency disaster vehicle to the Rayville Civic Center last week to give residents a chance to get to know more about him, the Salvation Army and the services it provides. The group has recently reopened its thrift store in Monroe and is working to reopen the men’s shelter.

