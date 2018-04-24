New evidence changes charges against firefighter

Due to information obtained in follow-up interviews, a new warrant was issued for Kenneth Fulford, 53, Friday afternoon.

Investigators say Fulford, a volunteer firefighter for Richland Parish Ward 1 Fire Department, has now admitted to setting the fire at his home to “end his wife’s suffering,” believing she would be unable to escape on her own.

Therefore, the original attempted second degree murder charge has been upgraded to attempted first degree murder. Fulford’s wife is medically disabled and had already taken her nightly medication, which leaves her drowsy and disoriented, when Fulford set the fire.

State Fire Marshal investigators were called to assist with determining the cause and origin of the fire early Monday morning, April 16. Investigators located the origin as a bedroom closet on the northern end of the trailer home.

Fulford has also been booked on two new counts of aggravated arson based on his admission that he set two previous house fires while his wife was home.

Additionally, one count of Arson with Intent to Defraud has been tacked on to Fulford’s list of offenses for a vehicle fire in 2016 when he tried to burn a truck because he was “tired of paying the note.”

Fulford’s bond has been increased to $350,000.