National Champions

Congratulations to the 2020 Louisiana Havok 10U World Series Champions. The team traveled to Ocean Springs, Miss., and competed in the USSSA Summer Games bringing the title back to Louisiana. Members are, back row, Coach Jared Twiner, Branten Twiner, Keller Bradley, Jenson Hurley, Nolan Gandy, Rylan Smith and Coach Nathan Medlin; and, front row, Coach Todd Hough, Aiden Twiner, Camryn Medlin, Layton Hough, Dan Evans, Tyler Gix, Jace Coleman and Coach Jason Hurley.