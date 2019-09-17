Monroe man sentenced for robbery in Start

District Attorney John M. “Mack” Lancaster announced that Derrick Terrell Banks of Monroe pled guilty and was sentenced to 35 years on Sept. 17 for the Feb. 23 armed robbery of employees at the Start In and Out.

Banks entered the Start In and Out on February 23, 2019 and produced a pistol. His face was uncovered and the robbery was captured on store video. After producing the pistol he forced the store employees to open the cash register at which time he took possession of the money. He fled from the scene.

The video of the armed robbery was provided to local law enforcement agencies who identified Banks as the suspect. Banks was subsequently arrested in Houma on April 16. He was returned to Richland Parish. Banks confessed to the armed robbery. Lancaster advised that Banks had a lengthy criminal history.

In addition to Banks, Paul Landry of West Monroe, pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Landry received an eight year prison sentence.

Cavaxia Reynolds of Rayville pled guilty to simple burglary of a vehicle. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

Caleb Clements of Start pled guilty to carnal knowledge of a juvenile and pornography involving juveniles. Clements was sentenced to five years in prison on each charge.

Kashie Jackson of Rayville pled guilty to DWI fourth offense and received a ten year sentence.

Jackie Telano of Columbia pled guilty to distribution of methamphetamine. Telano received a seven year prison sentence.

Lancaster further advised that more than twenty felony guilty pleas were taken Sept. 11 and Sept. 17. Assistant District Attorney Doug Wheeler handled the prosecution of the felony cases. Judge Steve Dean was the presiding judge.