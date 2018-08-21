Monroe man pleads guilty in shooting of Rayville resident

District Attorney John M. “Mack” Lancaster announced that on Aug. 16, Joshua J. Chisley of Monroe pled guilty to manslaughter and aggravated burglary in connection with the death of Keric Whitfield on May 12, 2017.

Lancaster said that Chisley will be sentenced on Nov. 7 by Judge Stephen Dean. Chisley may receive a sentence of up to 70 years in prison. Lancaster advised that Chisley is currently 25 years old.

The murder of Keric Whitfield was reported to local law enforcement shortly before 11 p.m. May 12, 2017. Whitfield was found lying on Linda St. in Rayville suffering from a gunshot wound.

Whitfield died at the scene.

Chisley and four other men were arrested and charged with crimes related to the burglary at 110 Ruth St. and in the death of Keric Whitfield.

The trial of the remaining defendants is scheduled for Sept. 17 at the Richland Parish Courthouse.