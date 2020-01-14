MLK activities set in Rayville

The Martin Luther King Memorial Society will host its annual Dr. King’s Holiday activities on Jan. 20.

This year’s theme is “Equality and Social Justice for All.” The banquet, free of charge, will be held at 6 p.m. January 20 at the Rayville Civic Center. All children must be accompanied by an adult, please.

The parade will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 20. Grand Marshals are Mr. and Mrs. George B. Tennant. All churches, schools, fraternities, sororities, businesses, and other organizations are asked to have a parade entry. Judging of the floats will take place at 9 a.m. for first, second and third place. Floats will be judged by the following: originality, theme, neatness and the details of the overall appearance. The winners will be announced and trophies will be distributed at the end of the parade. Refreshments will be served.

The entry fees for the parade are floats, $25; cars/trucks/van/SUV, $10; horse per person, $5; walking unit, $5; and three-wheeler, $5 each.

There will be no youth activities program following the parade due to the banquet being held at 6 p.m. Monday evening. The schools, school board, and most offices will be closed in observance of this holiday. Please take this opportunity in sharing the legacy of Dr. King with our children and the community. Donations are accepted to help fund these activities.

For more information and parade entry forms, please contact Phyllis Dorsey at 318-334-2428, Novelette Dorsey at 318-267-6518, Freddy Rivers at 318-237-7887 or Freda Kennedy 318-334-5111.