Miss Stockshow pageant planned to he held Jan. 13

The 63rd annual Northeast Louisiana Stockshow Pageant will be held Jan. 13.

The pageant will be split up into two groups to better help with the length of the pageant for the little ones and for Teen and Miss contestants, pageant director Shelley Godard said.

The Louisiana Stockshow Pageant will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at the Delhi High Auditorium, 413 Main St., Delhi, for anyone not competing in the Teen Princess, Outstanding Teen and Miss divisions.

The Teen Princess, Outstanding Teen & Miss Contestants will participate at 6 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Delhi high School Auditorium.

The entry fee ($60 cash, check, or PayPal) is non-refundable. Entry fees do not include any admission tickets.

Tickets will be reserved seating for $7 each for the 10 a.m. pageant and $10 each for the 6 p.m. pageant. There will be no photogenic category this year.

Categories are Baby Miss, 0-11 months; Tiny Miss, 12-24 months; Little Darling, 2 years; Darling, 3 years; Little Miss, 4 years; Petite Miss, 5-6 years; Duchess, 7-9 years; Princess, 10-12 years; Junior Teen, 13-15 years; Teen, 16-17 years; Outstanding Teen, 13-17 years; Teen Princess, 11-19 years; and Miss, 18-24 years.

While there is no entry fee for the Miss Division, but you must raise $100 for Children’s Miracle Network.

Cash prizes will be given to the Teen Princess, Outstanding Teen and Miss Stockshow 2018 queens.

All entries should be mailed and checks or money orders made to:

Shelley Godard

167 McHand Drive

Delhi, Louisiana 71232

For more information, contact Godard at 334-2777 or e-mail stockshowpageant@gmail.com.