Memorial Day event planned at state cemetery

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy will be the guest speaker at this year’s Memorial Day program at 11 a.m. May 27 at the Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery.

Cemetery director Tim Johnson reminds those wishing to participate that parking is limited due to large crowds and asked people to carpool when possible.

In addition, service organizations wishing to place a memorial wreath during the program should contact Johnson at 318-728-4346.

The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting nine poignant events that will each pay tribute to the members of our U.S. Armed Forces, from across all generations, that answered the call to duty and paid the ultimate price in order to protect our freedoms.

“The “Memorial” in Memorial Day is often ignored by the beneficiaries of the ultimate sacrifices made for us by the brave men and women who gave their last breath in defense of our country,” said LDVA Secretary Joey Strickland. “Often we do not observe this day as it should be, but I encourage all of you to consider taking a moment of solemn remembrance for our fallen, and to find ways to honor the families these Louisianan’s left behind.