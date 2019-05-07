Memorial Day event planned at state cemetery

The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting nine poignant events that will each pay tribute to the members of our U.S. Armed Forces, from across all generations, that answered the call to duty and paid the ultimate price in order to protect our freedoms.

The America we know today would not be the same were it not for the men and women we honor on Memorial Day.

“The “Memorial” in Memorial Day is often ignored by the beneficiaries of the ultimate sacrifices made for us by the brave men and women who gave their last breath in defense of our country,” said LDVA Secretary Joey Strickland. “Often we do not observe this day as it should be, but I encourage all of you to consider taking a moment of solemn remembrance for our fallen, and to find ways to honor the families these Louisianan’s left behind.

LDVA’s Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery will host its Memorial Day Program at 11 a.m. May 27.

The NELVC is located at 2413 Highway 425 in Rayville, Louisiana. They can be reached by calling: (318) 728-4346.