Meet the State Champs parade, rallies slated

The Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce invites fans to meet the state champion Rayville Hornet basketball team April 12.

The events will kick off with a parade which will begin at 5 p.m. April 12 at First Baptist Church and travel down Foster Street to the RHS gym.

The Meet the State Champs event will begin at 6 p.m. in the gym. Participants will be able to show their spirit at the pep rally. Sponsors will provide free food and drinks and those taking part can get an autographed photo with the team.

Fans can also make a donation in order to be able to challenge any player on the championship team to a three-point contest.

All proceeds will help purchase championship rings for the team. So far, supporters have collected more than $10,000 toward this goal.

The Chamber of Commerce is also hosting a Meet the State Champs pep rally at 6 p.m. April 11 at the Delhi High School gym.