Master Cattleman classes scheduled

The LSU AgCenter will host Louisiana Master Cattleman classes beginning March 9 at the AgCenter Scott Research and Extension Center in Winnsboro.

Since 2004, the Louisiana Master Cattleman program has awarded 1,359 certifications to cattle producers and ranchers throughout the state.

The program is a commodity-specific program designed to help beef producers become more profitable and environmentally sustainable, said AgCenter regional livestock specialist Jason Holmes.

“Our goal for participating individuals is they increase farm profitability while becoming proficient in beef cattle best management practices,” Holmes said.

Topics to be covered include animal health; cattle nutrition; reproduction; breeding and selection; pasture agronomy and weed management; economics and marketing; beef handling and end product; and Beef Quality Assurance certification.

The 10-week program includes 30 hours of curriculum-based instruction taught in three-hour blocks and will run through May 18.

Tuition is $125 per person, which covers curriculum and handouts, meals and a Master Cattleman metal farm sign upon completion of the course.

Registrations must be received by Feb. 18.

For details, contact Holmes at 318-368-2999 or jholmes@agcenter.lsu.edu.