First place winner

Mt. Zion Baptist Church took first place honors in the parade.

Grand marshals

Martin Luther King Memorial Society president Novelette Dorsey presented Ola Mae Tennant with a plaque commemorating her and George Tennant as grand marshals at the banquet which followed the parade.

Guest speaker

Dorsey also presented pastor Harold McCoy with a plaque for serving as guest speaker at the banquet.

Martin Luther King Jr., parade and banquet held

Tue, 01/21/2020 - 2:36pm

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Society held its annual parade and banquet Monday in Rayville, honoring the memory of Dr. King.

