Mt. Zion Baptist Church took first place honors in the parade.
Martin Luther King Memorial Society president Novelette Dorsey presented Ola Mae Tennant with a plaque commemorating her and George Tennant as grand marshals at the banquet which followed the parade.
Dorsey also presented pastor Harold McCoy with a plaque for serving as guest speaker at the banquet.
Martin Luther King Jr., parade and banquet held
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 2:36pm
The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Society held its annual parade and banquet Monday in Rayville, honoring the memory of Dr. King.