Marijuana seized during traffic stop in Delhi

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office seized approximately 11 pounds of marijuana in Delhi Friday.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said the RPSO Deputies conducted a traffic stop Jan. 24 on a Toyota truck which failed to use a signal while making a turn off Ohio Street onto Sapa Drive (Hydro) in Delhi.

Deputies made contact with the driver, Silas White, 67, of Monroe.

White gave several conflicting stories to deputies who then obtained permission to search the vehicle and discovered approximately 11 pounds of marijuana.

White was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center for one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.