Manufacturer seeks work force in area

A national manufacturer will conduct a labor survey from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 9 at town hall in Oak Grove.

The manufacturer is seeking sewing machine operators and warehouse personnel.

The unidentified manufacturer is posting an advertisement in the The West Carroll Gazette this week letting area residents know about the survey.

Oak Grove Mayor Adam Holland said, “I will confirm the Town of Oak Grove has been approached by a large garment manufacturer who is interested in investing in our local industrial building, formerly the Wells-Lamont building.

“One of the biggest concerns expressed is the availability of workforce. I encourage all citizens interested in employment to attend the job fair June 9.

“The manufacturer’s presence here would have positive regional impact.”

In the company’s advertisement, they state that experience is beneficial but not necessary and they ask people to come apply and talk with them about skills. Good salary and benefits is also advertised.