Mangham, Rayville set for Bayou Jamb

Two Richland Parish teams will be taking part in this year’s Bayou Jamb.

Bayou Jamb began in 2006 and is now considered Louisiana’s largest one-day high school football event.

This year’s event will be held Aug. 26 on the ULM campus at Malone Stadium.

Jambin’ in the Grove activities will begin at 11 a.m., with the gates opening at noon.

Scheduled games will feature St. Frederick vs. Sterlington at 1 p.m., Mangham vs. Ouachita Christian School at 3 p.m., Ruston vs. Ouachita at 5 p.m. and West Monroe vs. Neville at 7 p.m.

Bayou Jamb began as an effort to give back to the community through sports, lifetime achievements, family involvement and fun.

Approximately $200,000 has been given to the schools through the Bayou Jamb efforts in the past years.

Activities will influde football games, Grove activities, pep rallies, live music and entertainment, lots of great food and kids zone activities including air brush face painting, train rides, rock wall, space walks, mascots, aerial flyover.

For more information about Bayou Jamb, visit www.Bayou Jamb.com.