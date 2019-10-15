Mangham prepares for homecoming week

Mangham High School is ready for homecoming.

The theme for homecoming week is “The Greatest Show/School on Earth.” Students at the junior high and high school will be allowed to dress up according to the spirit days: Monday, Circus Animals; Tuesday, Clowns; Wednesday, Mimes; Thursday, Ring Master and Friday, Wear purple and white.

The school will also host events Oct. 21-25 for homecoming week. There will be a parade honoring the homecoming court at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 in Mangham. Following the parade, there will be a powderpuff game at the high school field. The court will be presented during the pep rally at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and then again at the homecoming game against Ferriday High School at 7 p.m. Oct. 25. Tickets to the game are $8.

A semi-formal homecoming dance for high school students from 7–10:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Tickets are $10 pre-sold at the school and $15 at the door.