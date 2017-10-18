Mangham police make numerous drug arrests

The Mangham Police Department has taken a significant amount of drugs off the streets during a series of arrests this past week.

Officer Bo Monnin stopped Maddison Silk on a traffic violation at 2:30 pm. Oct. 15. The passengers in the vehicle were a juvenile and Blake Bachemin.

As Officer Monnin approached the truck, the smell of marijuana was strong. Officer Monnin was given consent to search and upon the search he discovered two small bags of marijuana, 16 yellow Xanax bars, 13 white Xanax bars and four ecstasy tablets.

Arrested were:

• Maddison E. Silk, 18, of 87 Ally Silk Road Rayville. He was chaged with third offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of Xanax with intent Schedule 2, possession of ecstasy Schedule 1.

• Blake A. Bachemin, 19, of 156 Hwy 584 Rayville. He was charged with possession of Xanax with intent Schedule 2, possession of ecstasy Schedule 1 and possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Officer Weldon Torrey made a traffic stop at 11:10 p.m. Oct. 14 on Hwy 425 south of Mangham. During the traffic stop, consent was given to search the vehicle and Christopher Kolby McClelland, 21, of 1299 Chester Road, Fort Necessity, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine’s Schedule 2. He was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center.

Officer Monnin made another traffic stop at 6:50 p.m. Oct. 14 on Hwy 425. During the traffic stop consent was given to search vehicle and Ryan Wallace, 36, of 203 Rosewood St., West Monroe, was arrested for possession of Adderall Schedule 2. He was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center.

Officer Monnin also conducted a traffic stop for speeding Oct. 14 on Hwy 425. Upon the traffic stop, Officer Monnin smelled what appeared to be marijuana. Consent was given to Officer Monnin to search the vehicle and Belinda A Counts, 41, of 115 Allen Avenue Shrevepor, was arrested for possession of marijuana. She was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center.

Officer Chris Alyea conducted a traffic stop for speeding Oct. 13 on Hwy 425. Upon the traffic stop, Officer Alyea smelled what appeared to be marijuana and consent was given to Officer Alyea to search the vehicle. Upon search marijuana found and Zachary A Smith, 22, of 3525 South Towers Drive Monroe, was charged with possession of marijuana.

Officer Alyea conducted another traffic stop for speeding Oct. 13 on Hwy 425. Upon the traffic stop, Officer Alyea smelled what appeared to be marijuana and consent was given to Officer Alyea to search the vehicle. Upon search of vehicle Officer Alyea discovered marijuana that was suspected to belonged to Eddie Lee Reynolds Jr., 25, of 801 Waldrof St., Rayville.

He was charged with speeding, expired drivers license and possession of marijuana.