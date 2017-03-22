Mangham PD makes pair of drug arrests

The Mangham Police Department made a pair of drug arrests recently which arose from traffic stops.

Officer Dustin Trichell of the Mangham Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a 17-year-old juvenile from Winnsboro on March 13. During the interview, consent to search was given and a plastic bag of marijuana was found inside the vehicle.

The juvenile was charged with possession of marijuana.

In an earlier arrest, Officer Chris Alyea of the Mangham Police Department and Deputy Robert Colvin of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for careless driving on March 8.

The driver, Julio Ceasar Aguiar Jr.,39, of 163 Buckward Road, Farmerville, provided an out of date insurance card along with a suspended driver’s license.

Aguiar consented to a search of the vehicle. During the search, law enforcement officers discovered a glass pipe used to smoke marijuana in the glove box and a bag of marijuana was found in Aguiar’s socks.

Aguiar was charged with driving under suspension, expired MVI, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, no insurance and careless operation.

He was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center.

Mangham Police Chief Perry Fleming would like to commend these officers for their work in getting the drugs of the streets and out of the community.