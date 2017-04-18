Mangham PD makes arrests

The Mangham Police Department made a pair of drug arrests this week.

The first arrest occurred when Joshua Stanley, 35, of 1215 Hwy 135, Rayville was stopped for speeding on April 14. The passenger of the vehicle was James Roy Tarver, 35, of 81 Trisler Road, Rayville. During the interview consent to search was obtained.

When conducting the search, officers discovered methamphetamine in the vehicle. Stanley was charged with possession of methamphetamine, speeding, expired driver’s license, illegal window tint and resisting arrest by false information.

Tarver was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

The next arrest occurred April 16 when Christopher Neal, 32, of 3853 Hwy 562, Wisner, was stopped for no headlight.

During the interview, he gave consent to search his vehicle. The search revealed marijuana in the vehicle.

Neal was charged with possession of marijuana, improper lights and no motor vehicle inspection sticker.

Mangham Police Chief Perry Fleming said he would like to thank his officers for their working in taking drugs off the street.