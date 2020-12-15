Mangham mayor passes away Monday night

Mangham Mayor Johnny Lee Natt passed away Monday night.

Mangham Police Chief Perry Fleming announced the mayor’s death Tuesday morning with a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

“The Mangham Police Department and the Town of Mangham are saddened by the loss of our Mayor Johnny Natt,” Fleming said. “The mayor was not only a friend to us all he was a husband, father, and grandfather. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

In addition to his work with the Town of Mangham, Natt was known for his legacy of coaching in Richland Parish.