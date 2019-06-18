Mangham football star to host camp

Jonathan Holland, former Oakland Raider, Louisiana Tech Bulldog and Mangham Dragon standout, has partnered with Mangham Athletics and the Mangham Booster Club to present his inaugural Youth Football Camp in his hometown of Mangham.

The camp, designed for children ages 6-16 years old, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 29 at Mangham High School.

“I am extremely honored to host my youth summer football camp in my hometown. The goal for this camp is to make a positive impact within the community and surrounding areas,” Holland said.

“As we continue to support the communities we serve, we were ecstatic when Kesha (Ausberry) reached out to us to be a part of this empowering camp for young kids in our community,” Winnsboro State Bank President Howard Dee Smith said.

The Jonathan Holland Youth Football Camp is designed to encourage kids while teaching them excellent football skills, techniques and the importance of teamwork and education. The camp aims to create friendships and foster an environment where kids can be kids.

WSB is headquartered in Winnsboro at 3875 Front Street with branches at Walmart in Winnsboro, 7518 Gilbert Street in Gilbert, opening July 1, 2019 in Mangham (in the former Richland State Bank), and opening early Fall in Rayville.