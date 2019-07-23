Man sentenced to 30 years for indecent behavior

District Attorney John M. “Mack” Lancaster advised that on July 17, Henry Heath, 45, of Bastrop, was sentenced to a total of 30 years on twenty counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile who was between the ages of 14-17 years old at the time the crimes occurred.

This sentence was a result of a complaint filed in 2017 at the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office against Heath.

The RPSO began investigating the complaint, which showed Heath committed numerous counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile over a several month period in 2016. Heath was arrested November 29, 2017 by the RPSO.

Heath was convicted by a Richland Parish jury on March 209. Assistant District Attorney Doug Wheeler prosecuted the case. Judge Steve Dean was the presiding judge.

Heath will also be required to register as a sex offender once he is released from prison.