Louisiana hosts free fishing weekend

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries invites you to take part in its annual Free Fishing Weekend June 10-11.

Louisiana’s Free Fishing Weekend is an opportunity for Louisiana residents and visitors alike to fish Louisiana waters without an otherwise required fishing license. So, leave your cash and credit card at home – the only thing you’ll need for a great time is your lure and line.

“Each year, we designate a weekend of free fishing as an incentive for families and friends to get outside and enjoy our beautiful Sportsman’s Paradise,” explained Secretary Jack Montoucet. “Whether your interest is saltwater or fresh, Louisiana offers some of the best and most diverse fishing opportunities in the world, and we welcome you to become part of the long-standing tradition of Louisiana fishing.”

While a fishing license is not required, all fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions will remain in effect.

With the exception of free fishing weekend, anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Louisianians who decide to continue fishing the remainder of the year are invited to purchase a state fishing license at https://www.la.wildlifelicense.com/start.php.

By purchasing a fishing license you also help provide funding for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education and fisheries management through the Sport Fish Restoration Fund.