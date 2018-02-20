Local students get look at healthcare industry

Allison Aymond, Kaitlyn Boles, Azariah Chocklin, Harrison Cooper, Elizabeth Greer and Keisha Patel spent a day at the LSU Health Shreveport- School of Medicine in Shreveport to participate in the Day with the Doctors program.

These students were among 60 students from North Louisiana chosen to spend an entire day with medical staff and students at LSU Health Shreveport- School of Medicine.

Day with the Doctors is a one-day, interactive program that provides Louisiana high school students with an opportunity to experience and observe a day’s activities on a medical school campus. Students interact with faculty and medical students, discuss health careers and medical school, as well as learn basic medical diagnostic skills. Hands-on training includes: learning how to listen to breath and heart sounds, checking reflexes, suturing bananas and improving communication and listening skills in working with patients.

LSU Health Shreveport- School of Medicine faculty members and staff were available to answer questions regarding educational prerequisites, medical school admissions, medical school costs, and personal preparation for the commitment of a health career.

This unique health career enticement program is coordinated and sponsored by Bayou North AHEC and LSU Health Shreveport- School of Medicine to educate future health professionals about the demand for healthcare professionals in rural and underserved areas of Louisiana.

Student participation is open to high school juniors and seniors residing in North Louisiana, and have a 3.0 grade point average or better.

A special thank you for the success of this program goes to the faculty and staff at LSU Health Shreveport- School of Medicine for their vision for the community and commitment to this program.