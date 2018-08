Two Richland Parish 4-H members brought home awards from a recent regional horse show.

They were among 4-H’ers from 13 states who participated in the Southern Regional 4-H Horse Show, held Aug. 1 to 5 in Perry, Ga.

Dora Dawson finished in second place, ranch breakaway roping; fifth place, ranch trail; eighth place, ranch working cow horse; and eighth place, ranch riding and Abby Claire Hillman took ninth place, pole bending.