Local riders do well at state

A complaint about unsafe driving led to a drug arrest recently.

At approximately 3:25 a.m. July 10, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a suspected impaired driver on I-20 west-bound near the Bee Bayou exit.

Deputies responded and stopped a 2013 white Camaro being driven by Charles E. Jones, 43, of Alabama.

Jones gave conflicting statements regarding his travel plans and was asked by deputies if he would give consent to the search of his vehicle. Jones refused and RPSO K-9 Brute was called to the scene and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Deputies, assisted by Louisiana State Police, searched the vehicle and seized approximately 20 grams of methamphetamines and approximately $13,000 in US currency along with measuring scales for narcotics sales.

Jones was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute, and improper lane usage.