Local pastor will run St. Jude half marathon

I am writing this to inform all area residents of a half-mile marathon I will run Dec. 5 as a virtual extention of the 2020 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend.

For the past five years, I have particpated in this event as a committed fund raiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Due to COVID-19 regulations, the races will not take place in Memphis this year. However, many fund raisers such as myself have agreed to raise funds and run their race virtually.

The race will begin and end in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church in Rayville. It will take in several city streets and roads as well as some outlying areas. Some of the streets and roads included are Louisa, Julia, Grimshaw, sections of Highways 80 and 425, Buckles Road, River Bend Loop, River Road and Pine Street. Start time for the run will be 8 a.m.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to St. June on Saturday may do so by stopping by Rhymes Memorial Library where a donation table will be set up from 9 a.m. to noon.

I would like to thank all area residents in advance for your prayerful support of this very important fund raising event.

Jimmy Pelley is a 13-year resident of Rayville, a local pastor and is employed by Riverfield Academy.