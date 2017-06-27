Local jobless rate dips slightly during May

Richland Parish’s jobless rate fell slightly in May according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Works Commission.

The parish jobless rate fell from 6.7 percent in April to 6.3 percent in May. This is down a full one percent from May 2016.

This translates into 531 people looking for jobs in Richland Parish in May, down from 562 in April and 623 a year ago.

A total of 7,863 people were working in Richland Parish in May, up from 7,808 in April but down from 7,901 a year ago.

Jackson and LaSalle parishes had the state’s lowest unemployment rates at 5 percent. East Carroll Parish had the highest jobless rate at 12.1 percent.

According to recent data released from the Bureau of Labor & Statistics), not seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs increased by 12,300 from April. This brings the new total for May to 1,987,100. This figure represents the largest over the month gain for the month of May since 2006. Additionally, 6,300 jobs were added over the year.

When looking at not seasonally adjusted figures for total private employment, 11,100 jobs were added over the month, for a new total of 1,660,500. Approximately 10,000 jobs have been added since May 2016.

The not-seasonally adjusted employment rate for the month of May decreased 0.1 percentage points to 5.5 percent. This figure is down 0.4 percentage points from the May 2016 unemployment rate of 5.9 percent.

The number of not-seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals also decreased by 2,582, to 116,001. This number is down 8,824 as compared to the May 2016 figure of 124,825.

“We are encouraged by the steady employment growth reported across our great state, and the undoubted confidence being restored in the thousands of residents who are getting back to work,” said Ava Dejoie, Executive Director of the Louisiana Workforce Commission. “These figures signify a thriving future for Louisiana’s economy.”

The not-seasonally adjusted civilian labor force, or the number of people who are employed in addition to those looking for work, decreased by 13,142 over the month to 2,103,477.

Eight of the nine metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) saw a decrease in their unemployment rate over the year. Not seasonally adjusted May unemployment rates, over-the-month job gains and over-the-year nonfarm job change totals for the nine MSAs are as follows:

• Alexandria: 6.2 percent, up from 6.1 percent in April and up from 6.0 percent from May 2016. The MSA lost 100 jobs for the month and 900 over the year.

• Baton Rouge: 4.7 percent, down from 4.8 percent in April and down from 5.0 percent from May 2016. The MSA lost 1,300 jobs over the month, but is up 1,900 over the year.

• Hammond: 6.1 percent, down from 6.2 percent in April and down from 6.4 percent from May 2016. The MSA gained 300 jobs over the month and 600 over the year.

• Houma: 6.0 percent, down from 6.3 percent in April and down from 6.6 percent from May 2016. The MSA gained 200 jobs over the month, but is down 4,200 over the year.

• Lafayette: 6.2 percent down from 6.3 percent in April and down from 7.1 percent from May 2016. The MSA gained 800 jobs over the month, but is down 2,400 over the year.

• Lake Charles: 4.3 percent, unchanged from April, but down from 4.6 percent from May 2016. The MSA gained 1,500 jobs over the month and 5,400 over the year. The Lake Charles MSA continues its series high for nonfarm employment.

• Monroe: 5.7 percent, down from 5.8 percent in April and down from 6.0 percent from May 2016. The MSA remained unchanged over the month, but is up 400 over the year.

• New Orleans: 5.1 percent, unchanged from April, but down from 5.3 percent from May 2016. The MSA gained 500 jobs over the month, but is down 1,600 over the year.

• Shreveport: 6.0 percent, unchanged from April, but down from 6.1 percent from May 2016. The MSA gained 400 jobs over the month, but is down 3,000 over the year.