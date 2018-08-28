Local field day set for cattle producers

A wide range of topics involving cattle will be presented at the LSU AgCenter northeast Louisiana beef and forage field day on Sept. 20 at the Goldmine Plantation in Richland Parish.

The event starts at 9 a.m. with registration at 8:30 a.m. A lunch will be provided.

The agenda includes presentations on:

• Selection and management of clovers.

• Safe deworming and vaccination practices for bred cows.

• Managing nutrition in fall transition.

• Pasture weed control.

• Marketing strategies for beef cattle.

• A hay baler display.

Goldmine Plantation is located at 188 Cummins Road, Mangham.

More information is available from LSU AgCenter agents Jim McCann at 318-649-2663, Keith Collins at 318-728-03216 and Jason Holmes at 318-368-9935 and AgCenter forage specialist Wink Alison at 318-435-2903.