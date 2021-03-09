Living up to veterans’ legacy -- one wreath at a time

The Board of Trustees of the Original Richland Library Restoration Society as the local coordinators for Wreaths Across America encourage everyone to join us as we promote this year’s theme: “Striving to live up to their legacy.”

For us, it is all about heroes ... past and present and honoring their legacy one wreath at a time. Remembering those American heroes, our military veterans who have died and are buried in cemeteries scattered all over Northeast Louisiana, honoring those who served our country and those who are serving around the world at present and, finally, teaching our children and young people the importance of patriotism and service to our community, our God and our nation -- the beautiful United States of America -- has been our mission from the beginning.

We, as Americans, stand on the shoulders of heroes who have gone before us. Therefore, we should strive to live up to their legacy. Their legacy is one of courage, character, sacrifice and love of country. These are the attributes that we hope to teach our children. In doing so, we ensure that the next generation fully understands the priceless gift of freedom and its cost.

Each December since 2016, we have placed wreaths on grave sites of veterans in numerous cemeteries across Northeast Louisiana and beyond with special attention paid to the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery just south of Rayville. This year’s Remembrance Day will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 in the NLVC.

Because of our many loyal supporters, we have been able to cover all the sites in the NLVC each year since 2016 and also to cover thousands of sites in the 14 parishes that the NLVC services, as well as, sites in Arkansas and Mississippi. For that loyal support, we of the ORLRS are truly grateful and can not say thank you enough.

Once again, we will need everyone’s help by sponsoring wreaths and spreading the word to friends, family, church groups and businesses in and throughout the area. Our business sponsorships help to cover the sites in the NLVC, unless specified.

This number continues to grow exponentially, as more and more veterans are laid to rest there.

Everyone is encouraged to involve family and friends to honor our military heroes and their families by striving to live up to their legacy. At this time, consider sponsoring wreaths that can cover veteran loved ones’ grave sites, veteran grave sites in the NLVC or veteran grave sites in a cemetery near your home.

These wreaths are made from balsam boughs and may be purchased for a nominal fee. Every single wreath sponsorship received honors a veteran’s grave site somewhere.

It is never too early to support the mission.