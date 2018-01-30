Livestock Show honors James

This year’s Northeast Louisiana Livestock Show is dedicated to Joseph Truman James Jr.

The Stockshow parade will kick off this weekend’s events with live music at 9 a.m. before the parade begins at 10 a.m. on Friday.

He was born 78 years ago and has been a lifelong resident of Waterproof in Tensas Parish.

James graduated from LSU in 1961 with a degree in agricultural engineering and was married to wife, Frances, for over 51 years.

Joe has been a row crop and cattle producer in addition to owner/operator of Texas Road Gin Company. He has served on the boards of Tensas State Bank, Farm and Livestock Credit, Tensas Warehouse and was also a founding member of Tensas Academy.

Joe’s involvement in the 4-H livestock program began in 1949 as an exhibitor and has continued today as a father and grandfather. Being raised on a farm that produced hogs, sheep, chickens, mules and a cattle herd that at one time exceeded 1,000 head, it was only natural for one of his activities to be showing livestock.

Joe chose the hog and sheep programs as an exhibitor. His son, Jay, daughter, Julie, and three grandchildren - Jon-Truman, Hannah, and Ross all showed steers and breeding stock. Ross continues this family tradition today. Joe would always lend a helping hand to any family that needed livestock hauled to and from shows. He would help fam families find animals to show, in addition to animal care, show preparation, and financial assistance. When two of his extended family members lost their father, Joe stepped in to help them with their livestock projects and saw one exhibit the Grand Champion Steer at the LSU State Livestock Show.

The Northeast Louisiana Livestock Show recognizes Joe Truman James this year because he is one of many that exemplifies the basic, but most important fundamental aspect of our 4-H and FF A programs, which is family. Families working together sharing responsibilities and experiences that could provide opportunities for our youth to learn how to grow and excel in future endeavors.