Library, vets join forces to collect items

The Richland Parish Library has partnered with The American Legion to help supply veterans at the NELA Veterans Home in Monroe with simple items that they need as part of the Operation Comfort Warriors program through Nov. 27.

Often the simplest most basic items are over looked.

If you would like to help come by one of the library branches in Rayville, Mangham or Delhi where you will find a list of items that are most needed and a collection box.

If you need more information, please call the main branch at 728-4806.