LDWF warns citizens against interference with sportsmen

As spring arrives and thousands flock to our state’s lakes and bayous, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries would like to remind anglers and hunters it is illegal to harass anyone legally hunting or fishing. This law prohibits interfering or disturbing hunters, anglers or the animals they are legally pursuing.

According to statue, no person shall engage in the following activities:

“Disturb any hunter, trapper, or fisherman who is engaged in the lawful taking of a wild animal or who is engaged in the process of taking, with intent to dissuade or otherwise prevent the taking, or to prevent such person’s enjoyment of the outdoors.”RS 56:648.1.3

Example violations include, but are not limited to, intimidating someone to leave a fishing spot or brushed fishing hole, motion activated sounds or water sprinklers on docks to dissuade the public from fishing, or aggressively operating your boat around others actively fishing to persuade them to leave.

A common infraction of this law is an individual claiming ownership of a baited or brushed fishing spot. Anglers are reminded that ownership of artificial habitat, brush, or broadcast fish bait ends when it leaves their boat and enters a public water body and cannot be kept from others.

LDWF enforcement division suggests taking cell phone video of any incident that may be a violation for review.

Potential violations can be reported by calling 800-442-2511 or via our Tip411 Program by texting details to 847411. Be sure to include your contact information and a location of the incident including the water body and parish.