Las Vegas woman arrested over damage to ball field

A Las Vegas woman has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of the Mangham Little League Baseball Park.

Mangham Police Chief Perry Fleming said Krystal Rae Hamman, 28, of Las Vegas, was arrested June 15 and charged with criminal damage to property and criminal mischief to property.

She was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center.

Fleming said Hamman was arrested at the Days Inn Motel in Rayville by the Mangham Police Department.

The Mangham Police were assisted in the case by Rayville Police Department Officer Czyz Williams and Officer Tim Colvin along with Richland Parish Deputy Trae Stokes and Deputy Robert Colvin.

The Mangham Little League Baseball Park was vandalized between 3-5:45 p.m. June 8 with graffiti and vulgar language painеed onto the fencing and facilities.