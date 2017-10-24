Land management event planned for area farmers

Landowners looking to earn additional income from recreational property, farmland or timberland can hear about opportunities at a Managing Your Land for Outdoor Recreation workshop on Nov. 1 in Farmerville.

Sponsored by the LSU Ag Center, Louisiana Delta Adventures Inc. and Mississippi State University, the land management workshop will be held at Edgewood Plantation, 8876 La. Highway 2 in Farmerville.

“The workshop will help landowners better manage their land, while generating supplemental income from their property,” said AgCenter agritourism coordinator Bruce Garner.

Morning presentations will feature legal experts, wildlife habitat specialists and local outdoor business owners, Garner said.

Agritourism limited liability law, Natural Resource Conservation Service programs to grow outdoor recreation and landowner success stories will fill the afternoon sessions.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the program runs from 9 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Preregistration is preferred.

Registration is available online at https://landownersworkship.eventbrite.com or by calling 318-428-3571. A registration fee of $10 is required and includes lunch. Registration ends Oct. 30.

For more information, contact Bruce Garner at bgarner@agcenter.lsu.edu or 428-3571.