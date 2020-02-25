Lady Hornets removed from state tournament

The Rayville High School girls were pulled from the playoffs by the LHSAA the day before the first round game last week.

Rayville High School principal Dr. Samuel Rontez Williams said the LHSAA decided to disqualify the girls team due to an eligibility ruling.

“Due to an unfortunate LHSAA eligibility ruling, the Rayville High School girls basketball team was disqualified for playoff play and were removed from the 2019-2020 playoff bracket,” Rayville High School principal Dr. Samuel Rontez Williams said. “The Rayville High School Athletic Department and Administrative Staff will meet and work collaboratively to ensure future compliance with regulations set forth in the LHSAA Handbook.”

The LHSAA would make no comment on why, including if Rayville had one or more players ineligible. The LHSAA is a private organization and doesn’t have to report their actions or reasons.

The Lady Hornets were forced to forfeit several games earlier in the season because of a LHSAA violation.

The girls ended their season 13-1 in district and 23-9 overall.