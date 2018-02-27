Lady Hornets end season in quarter finals

Who was it that said “All good things must come to an end?”

Even knowing that, it makes it no easier when the end does come. Right now the Lady Hornets are heartsick that they did not win three more games that would have meant a state championship. Now they get little consolation that dozens of teams would by very happy to have made it to the quarter finals in the state tournament.

No need to look for excuses traveling for two hours on a school bus. Not having the home court advantage. We will see if the better team won. If they win state, maybe so. But nothing is going to change he result: Lake Arthur 68, Rayville 53. It is not as bad as it looks. We may have had more shots on basket, they just didn’t fall.

You may lay the result on Jamara Levy, a little speedster who scorched the nets for 25 points. For Rayville, Shamari Franklin had 24 points. Jalexus Kelly with three threes’s had 15 points Tashunna Neal had five, T’Kira Fuller had four and Taleria Cowart and Mykiya Wilson had two each.

So now it’s time to pull for the boys to win state and wait until next year without the seniors Franklin, Neal and Cowart.