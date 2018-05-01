Lady Dragons end season as runners up

Mangham’s Lady Dragons softball team ended their season as the state Class 2A runners up this weekend.

The Dragon fell one point short in the finals, losing 3-2 to Doyle.

The 23-12 Lady Dragons entered the match as defending state champs.

LeeAnn Franks was the winning pitcher for the Lady Dragons and Rachel Collins and Grace Underwood batted in runs for the team while Cammeran Neathery scored both of Mangham’s runs in the final game.

With two outs on the board, Neathery doubled in the first inning and then scored on a hit by Collins.

In the sixth inning, Neathery tied the game up at 2-2 when she got on base on a fielder’s choice that saw Kara Wilcher thrown out at second. Collings then singled to get Neathery to second base and Underwood drove the ball into right field to bring Neathery home.