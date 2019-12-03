Kiwanis Parade, bake sale scheduled Saturday morning

The annual Rayville Kiwanis Club Christmas Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 7.

In addition to enjoying the annual parade in downtown Rayville, visitors may also sample the cooking skills of many local residents by dropping by Rhymes Memorial Library.

This year, the American Legion Auxiliary - Tommie Cook Unit 123 has agreed to sponsor the annual HollyDays Bake Sale held from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 7 during the Christmas Parade.

Previously sponsored by Rhymes Library Board, the event offers the chance to purchase cakes, cookies, candies, casseroles and other delights. Many of the Rhymes ladies are still contributing their wonderful treats without having to continue ‘oversight’ responsibility.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will help the community and area veterans.