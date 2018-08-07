Kiwanis Club seeks nominations for Aycock award

The deadline for nominations for the fifth Annual Sellers Aycock Jr., Service Award is drawing near.

All nominations must be received by the Rayville Kiwanis Aycock Awards Committee by Sept. 28. The winner will be announced at a special awards banquet held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the First United Methodist Church in Rayville.

Nomination forms are available by calling Bob Kidd at 322-6600 or by contacting any member of the Kiwanis Club.

To make reservations for reserved banquet tables, sponsorships and individual tickets, contact Charles Darnell at 334-7177.

Any man or woman in Richland Parish whose achievements, leadership and service have been accomplished for the benefit of the community is eligible to be nominated.

The nominee does not have to be a member of the Rayville Kiwanis Club, but must be a resident of Richland Parish.

The selection committee, chosen on a confidential basis, is comprised of citizens of the community and is appointed by the Aycock Awards Committee sponsored by the Rayville Kiwanis Club.

The winner will be chosen from the nominations submitted based on the following merits:

1. The nominee’s voluntary contributions to community progress during the years of the nominee’s leadership involvement past and present.

2. Evidence of civic leadership ability and personal, professional or business standing in the community.

3. Total length of service to Richland Parish and community of residence.

4. Record of citizen volunteerism rising above that expected during the course of the individuals career.

5. Evidence of an unselfish sense of community that puts the good of the city, parish and region above all personal interest.

6. Any and all facts you wish the judges to consider.