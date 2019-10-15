Kiwanis Club installs officers

The Rayville Kiwanis Club installed new officers for the 2019-2020 term Tuesday at a luncheon meeting at Big Johns Restaurant.

John Hoychick Jr. of Cotton, Bolton, Hoychick & Doughty installed Reed Trisler as President. Trisler is employed by Citizens Progressive Bank. Trisler was also awarded the Kiwanian of the Year Award for significant contributions to the club and community.

Deille Hicks was installed as president elect/vice president. Hicks works at the Rhymes Memorial library.

Adam Townsend was named second vice president. Townsend is employed at Cochran, Clark, Robinson & Thompson Accounting Firm.

Wayne Chapman was installed as secretary for a second term.

Two-year directors are Lee Thomason of Cochran, Clark, Robinson & Thomason, Jude Johnston of Edward Jones, Chris Crawford of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and, Michael Wilson of Business First Bank.

One-year directors are John Hoychick Jr. Cotton, Bolton, Hoychick and Doughty, James Adcock of Guaranty Bank and Charles Darnell and Henry Cumpton.