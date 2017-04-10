Kiwanis Club honors member, elects officers

Charles Darnell was presented the Kiwanian of the Year award for outstanding club leadership and service to the community for the 2016-2017 year.

Dr. Georgia “Peaches’ Ineichen” outgoing President of the Rayville Kiwanis Club presented the annual award to Darnell citing him as a “go to man,” stating that he would undertake the project and work it to a successful conclusion.

Darnell participated in many of the ongoing Kiwanis Club projects like the Special Olympics, the pan cake supper fund raiser, Aycock Awards Project and many others.

In addition, new Rayville Kiwanis Club officers were installed Sept. 26 by the Rayville Kiwanis Club by Kiwanis Lt. Governor Kari Quinnelly of Ruston.

Installed as president for the 2017-18 year is Jude Johnston. Also appointed for the upcoming year were president-elect John Kavanaugh, second vice president Mike Barras and Mike King, who retains his office of secretary-treasurer.

Two year directors for the new year are Calvin Odom, Bubba Chaney, Bob Kidd and Laura Wood. One year directors are Grover Burgess, Judy Franks, John Kavanaugh and Georgia Ineichen.

Rotating off the board of directors are Johnny Hoychick, Jr., Wayne Chapman, Rob Landry and Charles Darnell. immediate past president is Georgia “Peaches” Ineichen.