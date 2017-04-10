Kiwanis Club announces Aycock Award nominees

News, sports and entertainment for Richland Parish, La.

Wed, 10/04/2017 - 10:43

Five Richland Parish citizens have been nominated for the Sellers Aycock Jr. Service Award to be presented Oct. 24 at an awards banquet.
The five nominees are Charles Walter Cochran, Charles Darnell, J. Paul Lipe, Cyndi Perritt Mix and Peggy Wood.
The event will be held at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center in Rayville beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets to the event are $10 and may be purchased from any member of the Rayville Kiwanis Club or at the door. Sponsorship of a table for eight is $300. An Italian style dinner will be served.
The event is open to the public.

