Kindergarten registration set for Richland Parish schools

Richland Parish Schools will host kindergarten registration from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 9-13.

Children must be five years old on or before Sept. 30 to register. Parents must bring their child’s social security card, birth certificate, completed shot record and three proofs of residence.

Parents are encouraged to participate in this registration so that preparations can be made for their child in the 2020-2021 school.