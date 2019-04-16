Kindergarten registration set

Richland Parish Schools will host kindergarten registration from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 through May 3.

Registration will take place at the school which the child is to attend.

Parents are asked to bring:

• The child’s Social Security Card;

• The child’s birth certificate;

• The child’s completed shot record; and

• Three proofs of residence.

To register for kindergarten, a child must be five years old on or before Sept. 30.

Parents are encouraged to participate in this registration process so that preparation can be made for their child for the 2019-20 school year.