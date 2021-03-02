Kindergarten registration scheduled March 22-26

Richland Parish Schools will host kindergarten registration from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 22-26.

Parents should register their children at the school in their district. A child must be five year’s old on or before Sept. 30 in order to register.

Items required to register a child for kindergarten are:

• Child’s Social Security card;

• Child’s birth certificate;

• Child’s complete shot record; and

• Three proofs of residence.

Parents are encouraged to participate so preparations may be made for their children for the 2021-22 school year.