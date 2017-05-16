Kidnapping thwarted by Mangham police

Law enforcement officials rescued a Mangham woman from her estranged husband and arrested him for kidnapping over the weekend.

The Mangham Police Department received a complaint of a domestic disturbance on May 13 in which a female was taken against her will from her residence in Mangham by her estranged husband, identified as Samuel McMurry II, 36.

The Mangham Police Department contacted the Richland Parish Sheriffs Office and a joint investigation was started. A BOLO was put out on McMurry’s vehicle, a 2016 GMC Texas Edition along with information that the suspect was armed with three three handguns.

The investigation led to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office locating the vehicle parked off US 165 in Grant Parish, north of the town of Pollack. McMurry was taken into custody without incident by the Grant Parish Sheriffs Office.

Samuel McMurry II was charged with possession of Xanax, possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of a firearm and illegal carrying of a firearm with CDS by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He was placed into the Grant Parish Jail in Colfax where he had a bail amount set at $11,000.

McMurry was charged with domestic abuse battery and aggravated kidnapping by the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and a $1 million bond was set.

Mangham Police Chief Perry Fleming would like to thank all the agencies involved in this case. Chief Fleming stated without this type of cooperation between agencies the outcome of this case could have been far worse.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley stated we are fortunate to have such a good working relationship with our fellow law enforcement agencies in Richland Parish and outside of the parish. Sheriff Gilley stated with this level of cooperation this case came to an end within three hours.